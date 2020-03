A man standing near the corner of Wabash Avenue and Stone Street in Boyle Heights was shot several times in a drive-by incident Sunday night, City News reported.

Police said the victim, in his 20s, was hit with gunfire from a passing vehicle at about 10:15 pm.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was recuperating, authorities said. Police are looking for a suspect who sped off after the shooting.