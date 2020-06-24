A man stabbed Tuesday night in East Los Angeles was hospitalized Wednesday morning in critical condition.

Deputies responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday of a Hispanic male down on the 3700 block of Medford Street. Police say they found the man lying on the sidewalk, suffering from “sharp force injuries consistent with stab wounds.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The identity and age of the victim are currently unknown. There is no suspect description available. No weapon was recovered from the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

