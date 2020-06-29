Firefighters responding to a Monday morning traffic collision in East Los Angeles found a man shot dead.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. at Union Pacific and South Vancouver avenues and was reported as a two-vehicle collision with possible injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim of the shooting was not immediately identified. It is unclear whether there was actually a car crash involved in the shooting. No suspect information or motives are currently known.

