A 23-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Sept. 16 while driving near the intersection of Folsom and Mott Street, in what police say was a gang-related incident.

The shooting, which took place at around 10:05 pm, led to a collision with a parked car on the 2500 block of Folsom St.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was driving on Folsom when the suspect pulled up beside him in a vehicle. The suspected shooter, whom the police said may be affiliated with a local gang, shot into the victim’s car before fleeing.

The victim’s vehicle continued moving forward before crashing into the parked car, authorities said.

While police only identified the driver as a Latino male in his 20s, a review of the County Coroner’s records suggests that the victim was 23-year-old Efrain Moreno Jr.. The coroner’s report says the man died of a gunshot wound to his head.

This is the only homicide reported in Boyle Heights so far this month, and the 15th reported so far in 2022.

The shooting was first reported on the Instagram account @angnews, which said that police and fire departments responded to the shooting, that the victim was declared dead at the scene and that the investigation was being handled by the LAPD’s Hollenbeck division:

The report was reposted on the Eastside accounts @eastlosangeles90022 and @boylehts, which published links to a gofundme fundraising account set up by Moreno’s family for his burial, as well as for a car wash and food sale fundraiser to take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 am to 7 pm, on Wabash Avenue between Mott St. and Forest Ave.