Police said a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon near the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Boyle Heights. The Eastsider reported that officers responded to a shooting about 4 pm on the 3600 block of Whittier Blvd., but the victim had already been transported to a hospital when they arrived.

Police told The Eastsider that the victim was an adult male and that he was declared dead at the hospital.

Tuesday’s is the fifth homicide reported since early March in Boyle Heights. At least of the three previous homicides were shootings.