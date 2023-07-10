Authorities say a man armed with a rifle has been arrested after firing at multiple people early morning on July 8, leaving one hospitalized. The shootings occurred from 6:20 to 7:20 am at three separate locations, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The first took place near the intersection of Mission and Zonal Avenue, where police found a person suffering from a critical gunshot wound. As of the time of this report, the victim is in stable condition.

The other two shootings occurred in the 1200 block of Mission Road and next to the intersection of N. Cummings and 1st Street, though nobody was struck by the gunfire.

This morning an individual armed with a rifle assaulted multiple members of the Hollenbeck Community. @LAPDHollenbeck detectives and officers quickly worked the multiple crime scenes. A suspect was identified and arrested. We are blessed that no one was killed. @LAPPL pic.twitter.com/XB3TaDcfxN — AlMendoza (@LAPDCaptMendoza) July 9, 2023

Hours after the three shootings, LAPD personnel located an unoccupied silver vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle at around 11:20 am near the intersection of Gertrude and 3rd Streets. The suspect, described only as Latino, was spotted leaving a nearby residence and was promptly taken into custody without incident, according to the spokesperson.

This morning a suspect drove throughout the Hollenbeck community and terrorized victims when he shot at 3 persons, striking one, and pointed his #rifle at several others at multiple locations. Your @LAPDHollenbeck officers quickly went to work to identify, locate and arrest the… pic.twitter.com/wjyqbYJ8S2 — Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) July 9, 2023



During the arrest, officers recovered the rifle allegedly used in the shooting along with spent and unspent rounds, according to the LAPD. No additional information on the suspect or what motivated the shootings has been shared. It is unclear if this incident is related to a Friday morning shooting on 1st and Savannah streets that also involved a rifle.