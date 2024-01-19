The Boyle Heights Beat has been bringing you news por y para la comunidad for over a decade now (next year, we’ll be celebrating our very own quinceañera). That’s a whole lot of people and places we’ve covered, so there’s bound to be a lot of things that have changed – and many things that have stayed the same too.

As such, we’ve started releasing special “Look Backs” revisiting and updating some of those stories. Back in October, we posted a 10-year-anniversary story on the Boyle Heights Bridge Runners who we covered back in 2015. In December, we revisited both Arctic Hotspot near Roosevelt High School and the neighborhood playhouse Casa 0101 on 1st Street. Just this month, we revisited The Cream Shop to explore its original perception as a gentrifier by some and its journey to now being seen as a bonafide Eastside business.

We know there’s so many more stories to explore, and we hope to share at least one with you every month this year. If there’s a particular favorite you’ve got that you’d like us to look into, please let us know!

Coming up on the Eastside

Wednesday, January 24

I’m sure you’ve probably noticed a lot of people got sick early this year (maybe even yourself, I know I spent a few weeks with a stubborn cough). That’s why LA General (2051 Marengo Street) is hosting a free COVID-19 and Flu vaccine clinic at the hospital’s farmers market this week. You can stop by to get a shot anytime from 9 am – 2 pm, and grab a treat or meal from one of the market’s delicious offerings (from sushi burgers to ramen).

Looking to get more involved in the community? The Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council has you covered with its first general board meeting scheduled for Wednesday at City Hall (2130 1st Street) at 6 pm. It’s a great chance to not only share your voice, but find opportunities to give back to the neighborhood. For those not able to come in-person, the meeting will also be available via Zoom (Webinar ID: 850 2198 0295).

Thursday, January 25

Over at the local City Hall (2130 1st Street), St. John’s Community Health is hosting a “Leaving a Legacy” workshop for folks looking to learn the basics of investment planning. Set to run from 9 through 10 am, this meeting is perfect for those wanting to learn about wills, living trusts, advanced directives and more to plan for the future.

The East Los Angeles Community Corporation is hosting a bilingual affordable housing workshop for folks looking to learn about the process of applying. The event will take place from 4 – 6 pm at the community room at the Boyle Hotel (1781 E. 1st Street) and will also include an update on the Lucha Reyes housing project.

Over at Re/Arte (2123 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue), podcaster J.T. is hosting a special screening of Maria’s Story in collaboration with the bookstore to highlight the story of Maria Serrano in El Salvador. Entry into the event is donation based ($5-10), though no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Doors for the event open at 7:30 pm, with the film set to start right at 8.

As always, please let us know what you think of this newsletter and send us your events to include in future editions. Also, make sure to check out ourwebsite for the latest news happening in the neighborhood.