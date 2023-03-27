LAC-USC Medical Center is looking for local high school students interested in a unique internship opportunity this upcoming summer.

A great way for students interested in the field of medicine to get a head start, the Radiation Oncology Internship is an eight-week volunteer program that allows rising seniors to shadow physicians who provide radiation treatment for cancer patients. Participants will also be able to participate in research and quality improvement projects with medical residents while connecting with possible future mentors at LAC-USC Medical Center.

Interested students must be available a minimum of 8 hours a day, two days a week from June 19th through August 11th and must be in attendance at Bravo, Lincoln, Roosevelt, Mendez, Garfield or Torres High School.

Additional requirements include being at least 17 by the end of the year, a minimum 3.5 GPA, a letter of intent and recommendation. Applications, available here (refer to pages 2-4 only), must be submitted via email to volunteerservices@dhs.lacounty.gov by April 7th. A total of four students will be selected for the program by May 1st.

For more information, contact Gaby Hernandez-Gonzalez at ghgonzalez@dhs.lacounty.gov.