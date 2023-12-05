A man with a rifle robbed Sam’s Tacos of $400 early Sunday morning, according to an LAPD spokesperson.

Sam’s Tacos in Boyle Heights was robbed of $400 at gunpoint Sunday morning. Photo by Andrew Lopez for Boyle Heights Beat

No injuries were reported by employees of the establishment, which sits on the corner of South Soto Street and Rogers Avenue.

The suspect in question is described as a white male around 5’9”, 180 pounds, and was wearing a red checkered shirt and yellow pants at the scene of the crime.

The perpetrator was last seen driving northbound towards 4th Street in a 2005 gray Honda Civic.

Employees of Sam’s Tacos declined to comment about the matter further and did not say if the incident would affect their hours of operation moving forward.