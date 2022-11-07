A 38-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Boyle Heights.

Police say the victim exited a liquor store on the corner of 8th and Lorena Streets where two male suspects were in an argument with an individual in the parking lot. The victim got involved in the argument and the two male suspects brandished their handguns, pistol whipped him and fired multiple rounds. The two suspects fled the scene with a third suspect who was waiting in a vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police department said the man suffered eight gunshot wounds to the chest and was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No additional suspect information has been made available.

The victim has been identified as Jack Urzua by family members who have started a GoFundMe online fundraising campaign to assist with funeral costs.

The Nov. 2 shooting is the 17th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2022.