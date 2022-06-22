Several Latinx LGBTQ+ community leaders and allies are among those to be honored at this year’s seventh annual Purple Lilly Awards, which the Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) will hand out at a Boyle Heights ceremony this Thursday – after two years of virtually hosting the event online.

Receiving a first-ever special lifetime achievement recognition this year will be LGBTQ+ pioneering activist Nancy Valverde. Community leaders Mónica Trasandes, Michaé De La Cuadra, and Alan Acosta will also receive awards, as will Los Angeles’ ABC7 News.

The fundraiser event happens on Thursday, June 23, at Studio-MLA, located at 251 S. Mission Rd, Los Angeles, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.

“The Purple Lily Awards honor community leaders who help create safer, healthier, and more inclusive spaces for the Latinx LGBTQ+ community,” said LEA’s Executive Director Eddie Martinez, in a release. “Through their hard work and dedication, these notable members of our community have supported our mission of advocating for the safety, equity, and wellness of the Latinx LGBTQ+ community.”

Proceeds from this event finance various mental health and social justice programs and activities that support creation of safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth and their families in Latinx communities within the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area.

This year’s special musical guest will be LGBTQ+ ally and Latin music recording artist and actress Raquenel (Mary Boquitas), known for several Regional Mexican hits and acting roles in telenovelas.

For more than 10 years, LEA, a project of Community Partners, has advocated for equity, safety, and wellness for the Latinx Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer + community. As a nonprofit organization with a strong focus on family acceptance, LGBT equality, and immigration reform, LEA engages Latinx LGBT community leaders and organizations in direct action organizing to address issues of bullying, homophobia, xenophobia, family separation, violence against youth, homelessness, high health risk behaviors, and HIV/AIDS.

LEA is located at Mi Centro LGBTQ Community Center in Boyle Heights. For more information on the services and programs of Latino Equality Alliance and to donate, visit http://www.latinoequalityalliance.org/.

Read more on the Purple Lilly Awards:

https://www.somoslea.org/purple-lily-awards.html