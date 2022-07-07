After more than a decade of work in Boyle Heights, the Latino Equality Alliance (LEA) will host its first annual pride celebration this Saturday July 9 from 12-5 pm.

The center hopes its free Sabor de Mi Centro Pride event will be an opportunity for local residents to learn about the resources and services provided in the Boyle Heights community.

Entertainment at the celebration is set to include DJ Martin Madrigal, singer-songwriter Joshua Matin, third-generation Xicana Stephani “La Mera” Candelaria and the drag duo Raquelita & Barbie Q. Food and raffles will also be available.

Mi Centro is located at 553 South Clarence Street. You can click here to register for the free event.

For more information on Latino Equality Alliance and opportunities to donate in support of its work, visit http://www.latinoequalityalliance.org/.