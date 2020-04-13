LAUSD will finish this school year ‘in the current, remote fashion’

Originally published April 13, 2020

L.A. Unified, the nation’s second-largest school district, will not reopen its campuses this school year and will keep remote learning in place for summer school, Superintendent Austin Beutner announced this morning.

“The facts and circumstances will continue to change,” Beutner said in a video address delivered from his home. “But we will not reopen school facilities until state and local health authorities tell us how it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

Instead, Beutner said, students and teachers will continue this school year “in the current, remote fashion and we will hold summer school in a similar manner.”

A few other highlights from Beutner’s remarks:

Graduation: “For our high school seniors, [closed campuses] will mean a virtual graduation, at least for now,” Beutner said.

“For our high school seniors, [closed campuses] will mean a virtual graduation, at least for now,” Beutner said. Community colleges and credits: Beutner said LAUSD is working with community colleges on plans for students “who are a few credits short” of earning a diploma. “We won’t allow the closure of school facilities to close the doors of opportunity for young adults earning a high school diploma and starting college,” he said.

Beutner said LAUSD is working with community colleges on plans for students “who are a few credits short” of earning a diploma. “We won’t allow the closure of school facilities to close the doors of opportunity for young adults earning a high school diploma and starting college,” he said. Summer school: The district will offer remote classes in “four-week blocks of study for students at all levels,” Beutner said, focusing on “literacy, fluency in math and critical thinking.”

Beutner promised more updates on summer school “in the weeks ahead.”

