By Mariana Dale/LAist

Originally published Mar 24, 2023 5:27 PM

The union that represents school support staff in Los Angeles Unified has reached a tentative agreement with the district to increase wages by 30% and provide health care to more members.

The deal comes after a three-day strike by bus drivers, cafeteria workers, classroom assistants and other Service Employees International Local 99 members who shut down district schools.

L.A. Unified Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias announced the agreement Friday evening at Los Angeles City Hall.

Mayor Karen Bass stepped in Wednesday to break a months-long impasse in negotiations between the district and the union.

Here’s what’s in the deal according to the district and the union:

A 30% wage increase for all staff represented by the union, amounting to an increase of the average annual salary from $25,000 to $33,000

$4,000–$8,000 of retroactive pay

Health care benefits for more workers

More hours for support staff who serve students with special needs

SEIU Local 99 members and the LAUSD Board of Education both have to vote on the contract. The union has set a vote date of Monday, March 27.

This report is reprinted with permission from Southern California Public Radio. © 2023 Southern California Public Radio. All rights reserved.