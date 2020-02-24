An “all Latina-driven” new play festival “exploring the struggles and triumphs of womxn throughout the ages” is set to premiere this month at CASA 0101 in Boyle Heights.

“Chicanas, Cholas, y Chisme’s Womxn in Herstory!” opens February 28 and runs through March 29. According to producers, this year all of the playwrights included in the festival will also take the role of director and associate producer of their own play, thus “making it an entirely Latina driven production.”

“Currently in its eighth year of original new works, ‘Chicanas, Cholas, y Chisme’ sprung from the desire to foster more Latina-driven creative work,” a press release explains. “Since its modest beginning in 2012, ‘Chicanas, Cholas, y Chisme’ has more than quadrupled in size, presented 100 new plays, and has broken attendance records at Casa 0101 Theater by selling out nearly every show.”

The festival is produced by Claudia Durán and Elvia Susana Rubalcava. This year’s playwrights include Ángela Estela Moore, Elena Domínguez, Monica Pérez, Lorena Marisol Ortega, Mari Mercado, Cinnamon Rivera, Mariana Herrera, Julie Reyes, Victoria (Tori) Ortega, Rosa Lisbeth Navarrete, Sherezada Caballero, Cinnamon Rivera, Sujey González, Doreen Sanchez, and Suzanne Linares. Also included is Maria G. Martinez’s short adaptation of “Testimonios of The Movement,” by Mario T. García.

Producers warn that the festival deals with adult themes and recommend that minors under 16 be accompanied by an adult. They also say that certain segments of the production –including adult language and sounds of gunshots– may be triggering to some audience members and add that social service resources will be on hand throughout the production to address any concerns and discomforts.

Performances will be held Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 for general audiences, $23 for students and people 60 and over, and $20 for Boyle Heights residents and groups of 10 or more. The theater also offers special tickets and dinner or dessert packages at nearby Casa Fina Restaurant.

CASA 0101 Theater is at 2102 East 1st Street. Free Parking is available for Friday and Saturday performances at the Boyle Heights City Hall parking lot located at 2130 East First Street, entrance on Chicago. Lot closes at 11 p.m. Free street parking is available for Sunday performances.

For tickets and information, visit www.casa0101.org or call the box office at (323) 263-7684.

