A Saturday morning shooting near Folsom and Soto left one man dead – the fifth homicide reported this month in Boyle Heights.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 31-year-old George Gutiérrez. The medical examiner said Gutierrez was killed in a recreational vehicle, however no further information was given.

Police said the shooting took place on the 2400 block of Folsom St. According to LAPD officer Rosario Cervantes, police were called at approximately 8:41 a.m. Gutierrez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cervantes said the shooting is believed to be gang-related, but there is currently no suspect description.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the LAPD Hollenbeck homicide Division.

Saturday Shootings

All but one of the homicides reported this month in Boyle Heights have taken place on a Saturday. There has been at least one shooting reported in Boyle Heights on five of the last six Saturdays, and with a single exception, all have resulted in fatalities.

There is no indication that the shootings are related.

No. Date Incident Location Victim(s) 1 Dec. 19 Drive-by shooting 200 S. Soto Carlos Eduardo Aguilar Pérez, 22;

35-year-old female 2 Jan. 2 Shooting Prospect Park Ever Gabriel Cutzan, 15 3 Jan. 9 Verbal dispute leads to shooting Malabar and Fickett Rafael Baez, 29;

28 year-old male injured;

27-year-old female injured 4 Jan. 16 Non-fatal shooting Fourth and Evergreen Male victim injured * 5 Jan. 23 Shooting 2400 Folsom George Gutiérrez, 31

* Originally reported as a homicide

The one Boyle Heights homicide this month that was not on a Saturday took place on Jan. 6.

According to Coroner’s records cited in the Los Angeles Times Homicide Report, a shooting near 3457 Lanfranco St. left a female victim dead. She was identified as 36-year-old Jessica Burgos.