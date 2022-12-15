Authorities say a man in his 30s was fatally shot last Sunday in an industrial sector of Boyle Heights near the Old Sears building.

Hollenbeck Division officers responded to a report of assault with a deadly weapon on the 1500 Block of Rio Vista Avenue at around 11:40 PM, according to a LAPD spokesperson.

Upon arrival, officers were directed towards a nearby vehicle where a man described only as Latino was found in the passenger seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later pronounced dead by LA Fire Department personnel. No additional suspect or victim information is currently available and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. It is unknown if the victim was homeless and/or if the shooting was gang-related.

This is the 19th shooting reported in Boyle Heights so far in 2022.