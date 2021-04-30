LA teens can leave parents at home for vaccine — if they bring a consent form

LA teens can leave parents at home for vaccine — if they bring a consent form

Teen Leilani Gutiérrez receives first dose of Pfizer COVID vaccine at White Memorial. Hospital. Photo by Jennifer López for Boyle Heights Beat.

By Jackie Fortiér/LAist

Originally published Apr 30, 2021

Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the free COVID-19 vaccine — and it’s now easier for older teenagers to get the shot.

Teenagers aged 16 and 17 can bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian and get the COVID-19 vaccine at L.A. County run sites. Previously, the adult had to come in person. L.A. County health officials say it’s still better if a parent or guardian can accompany teens, but the consent form allows flexibility for working parents.

There are more than 40 school sites in L.A. County giving COVID-19 shots. Older teens need the Pfizer vaccine because it’s the only one approved for their age group. A parent or guardian just needs to print the consent form, fill it out and send it with their teenager when they go to the clinic.

We’ve got lots of other answers to your vaccination questions here.

This report is reprinted with permission from Southern California Public Radio. © 2021 Southern California Public Radio. All rights reserved.