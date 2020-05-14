Esta página también disponible en: Español

Originally Published May 13, 2020

In early April, the city of Los Angeles launched a program to install temporary food pickup parking zones outside restaurants. This week, that program is expanding to include certain retail businesses.

The city’s Department of Transportation will begin posting new signage along curbs in an effort to streamline pickup protocols as more businesses reopen and try to rebound from the COVID-19 recession.

“LADOT is committed to supporting Los Angeles residents and businesses however we can during the current pandemic,” LADOT General Manager Seleta Reynolds said in a press release. “With hundreds of restaurants taking us up on our offer for free Food Pick-up Zones, it was only natural to extend this program to retailers so we can help stores stay in business and keep customers safe.”

Retail businesses within the city can apply for up to two spots and signs, which notify drivers of a 10-minute limit to park and pick up their orders at nearby stores. If approved, signs will be installed free of charge within three business days, according to city officials.

The application form for retailers is available here on LADOT’s website. The signs are available for the following types of businesses that qualify:

Toy stores

Bookstores

Clothing stores

Florists

Music stores

Sporting goods stores

City officials note in the application form that the signs “are temporary and only valid until the emergency is over as declared by the Mayor.”

To date, LADOT has installed more than 440 food pickup signs at 317 locations, with more signs on the way, according to department spokesperson Colin Sweeney.

We're supporting local businesses by expanding our temporary pick up zone program to include recently reopened retail establishments. Eligible stores can apply for pick-up signs free-of-charge here: https://t.co/FzjKohv3Fr pic.twitter.com/8dTBtvAZgo — LADOT (@LADOTofficial) May 14, 2020

