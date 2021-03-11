Originally published March 11, 2021

By LAist

L.A. County health officials say some businesses will be able to open indoors as soon as Monday.

The exact date of the reopenings depends on when the state of California reaches its goal of administering 2 million vaccines in communities hardest-hit by the virus — and that could happen as soon as Friday.

Restaurants would be able open indoors at 25% capacity with other restrictions in place, including an 8-foot distance between tables, and one household per table with a limit of six people.

Other businesses/organizations will be able to reopen:

Museums, zoos and aquariums can also open indoors at the same 25% capacity.

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga and dance studios can open indoors but only at 10% capacity. Masks are still required.

Indoor shopping malls can increase capacity to 50%, with food courts at 25% capacity.

— PABLO CABRERA

