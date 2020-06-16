The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) is launching its 2020 Free Summer Lunch and Snacks program today, June 16, at 49 of its locations.

LA County Parks will be providing free “grab and go” lunches and snacks from Tuesday through Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. every week this summer until August 7th.

“We know many families rely on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children, perhaps now more than ever,” said Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Acting Director Norma E. Garcia. “We are honored to welcome the children and youth of our parks to pick up healthy, reliable meals during summer.”

Due to health and safety restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, lunch and snacks will be available for pick up only. Face coverings and physical distancing of six feet are required.

Locations in Boyle Heights and East L.A. offering the program include Belvedere Park, City Terrace Park, Obregon Park, Salazar Park, and Saybrook Park. Visit parks.lacounty.gov/summerlunch for a list of all additional locations available in the county.

Children and youth ages 18 and under a free nutrition lunch that includes vegetables, fruits, seeds, and healthy daily products like milk, string cheese, and yogurt. The program was created to help reduce the growing percentage of youth in the country dealing with obesity or a lack of easy access to wholesome and healthy meals in the neighborhood.

In order for participating parks to qualify for the program, they must service areas within the geographical boundaries of elementary, middle, or high school attendance areas with at least half of its students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.