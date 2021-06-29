L.A. County health officials recommend that everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Photo by Chava Sanchez /LAist

Esta página también disponible en: Español

By Lita Martinez/LAist

Originally published Jun 29, 2021

Los Angeles County health officials are now recommending that everyone, regardless of their vaccination status against COVID-19, should wear a face mask while in public places indoors due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

The recommendation is meant as a precautionary measure and not a rule.

It comes amid mounting evidence that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in L.A. County — the mutation now accounts for half of the county’s cases. The Delta variant is believed to be more contagious, and may cause more severe illnesses.

L.A. County recently updated its guidance on masks, which allows fully vaccinated people to go without a face covering in most indoor and outdoor settings.

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 appear to be protected against the Delta variant, though health officials say anyone who is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are still vulnerable.

This report is reprinted with permission from Southern California Public Radio. © 2021 Southern California Public Radio. All rights reserved.