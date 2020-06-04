LA County and City lifted curfew orders today. Here’s what we know so far

Updated June 4

Editor’s note: We will be adding more curfew times to the list as the day goes on. Check back for updates.

As protests against racism and police brutality in response to the death of George Floyd enter Day 9, Los Angeles County officials say they do not plan on issuing a countywide curfew tonight, though cities still have the authority to order their own.

Here’s what we know so far about where curfews are and are not for the night of Thursday, June 4, 2020.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. today, county officials said there are currently no plans for a countywide curfew tonight, but noted that individual cities have the authority to issue their own.

Earlier this morning, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva released a statement saying his department will stop enforcing a curfew. He cited “current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters” as reasons why.

“Other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions,” he added.

The sheriff’s department patrols the unincorporated areas of L.A. County, along with a number of local cities it contracts with.

Last night, the American Civil Liberties Union and Black Lives Matter-L.A. filed a lawsuit claiming that the curfew orders violate the constitutional protections of free speech and freedom of movement, as well as journalists’ ability to report on the protests.

All of this comes after widespread confusion about yesterday’s curfew in L.A. County.

CITY OF LOS ANGELES

Following the county announcement, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said he will not impose a city curfew tonight.

I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 4, 2020

BEVERLY HILLS

Beverly Hills cancelled their curfew at 12:31, as per an announcement on Twitter, which quotes Mayor Friedman: “The protests in our City have remained peaceful over the last several days. We thank our residents & business community for their patience & cooperation as we work to keep our community safe.”

This is a reversal of what the city said this morning when officials announced that there would be a citywide curfew tonight, from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Friday. “The curfew prohibits anyone from being upon public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks or any public place,” city officials said in a press release.

BURBANK

City officials said they are not planning to issue curfew orders tonight.

SANTA MONICA

City officials said this morning they would follow whatever curfew the county put in place, if one was announced.

Following the county’s announcement this morning, the Santa Monica Police Department officials said the city does not plan to issue a curfew for the city Thursday night.

SANTA CLARITA

City officials have ordered a curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

But Santa Clarita is one of the cities policed by L.A. County sheriff’s deputies, and sheriff’s department officials confirmed to LAist today that deputies will not be enforcing any curfew orders in any areas they have jurisdiction.

WEST HOLLYWOOD

Officials lifted the city’s curfew today, following L.A. County’s announcement.

BEYOND L.A. COUNTY

The city of San Bernardino is continuing a standing curfew order, though it will be less restrictive than previous days. The new order is from 8 p.m. to sunrise, city officials said (compared to a 6 p.m. start before).

The city of Upland has instituted a nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. The order is currently set to last through Monday, June 8, according to city officials.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

