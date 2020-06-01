LA County Curfew Starts At 6 PM Tuesday — Here’s What We Know About Today’s Curfews

Updated June 2, 2020

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and we will be adding more to the list as the day goes on. Check back for updates.

As peaceful protests and civil unrest continue into Day 7 following the death of George Floyd, another round of curfews instituted by Los Angeles County officials and individual cities follows.

Here’s what we know about where mandatory curfews are continuing Tuesday, June 2, and into Wednesday.

L.A. COUNTYWIDE CURFEW

An L.A. County curfew has been issued starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, until 6 a.m. Wednesday. This is the third consecutive night of a countywide curfew, which the county says is to protect public safety.

The curfew doen’t apply to people voting in special elections Tuesday in Commerce, as well as for El Rancho Schools in Pico Rivera.

The full list of who the curfew doesn’t apply to, via the county:

In addition to voters and poll workers being exempt, the countywide curfew does not apply to the following: peace officers; firefighters; National Guard or other military personnel deployed to the area; emergency medical services personnel; individuals traveling to and from work; individuals working on a public work of improvement construction project; credentialed media representatives involved in news gathering; people experiencing homelessness and without access to a viable shelter; and individuals seeking medical treatment.

As a reminder, while county officials have announced a countywide curfew, any cities with their own orders that begin before that still apply.

Glendale put out its own alert (after accidentally sending a message about its curfew to the whole county on Monday), just to note that the L.A. County curfew applies to Glendale. They did not issue a stricter curfew today.

BEVERLY HILLS

City officials announced a single citywide curfew in effect from 1 p.m. Tuesday to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The City of Beverly Hills will once again implement a Citywide curfew tomorrow, June 2nd at 1 p.m. until June 3rd at 5:30 a.m. The curfew prohibits anyone from being upon public streets, sidewalks, alleys, parks or any public place. pic.twitter.com/PUGcrazcJr — Beverly Hills OEM (@BeverlyHillsOEM) June 2, 2020

CULVER CITY

Culver City’s Tuesday curfew is in effect starting at 4 p.m., until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Their announcement notes that the curfew is due to the local emergency declared by the city, with a threat to public health and safety due to “widespread violence.”

“We continue to support the peaceful protest of the tragic death of George Floyd,” the city said in a statement.

Culver CityBus service is cancelled starting at 8 p.m, but you can call the bus service at (310) 253-6500 if you need a ride home after that time.

Businesses are encouraged to allow employees to leave early so they can comply with the order. The Culver City Farmer’s Market is also cancelled today.

They note that the homeless are exempt from the curfew (as they are in other local areas).

SANTA MONICA

Santa Monica announced a citywide curfew starting at 2 p.m., in effect until 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus is scheduled to run a regular weekday scheduled, but they note that buses may be detoured and/or delayed in areas where there are protests/demonstrations.

The safety of #SantaMonica residents and businesses is our top priority. We thank our residents and businesses for staying home last night & ask everyone to continue to abide by the curfew orders in effect today. For info about clean up and recovery, https://t.co/n7tOuQ7DZA. — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) June 2, 2020

WEST HOLLYWOOD

West Hollywood has issued a curfew starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday until sunrise Wednesday. (Sunrise is at 5:42 a.m. Wednesday.)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

