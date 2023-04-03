The campaign to recall councilmember Kevin de León has failed to collect the signatures needed to proceed, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

Pauline Adkins, the Eagle Rock resident who spearheaded the recall, told the paper Thursday that she did not plan to submit any signatures by the March 31 deadline, and that she would not refile a new intent to recall De León.

Pauline Adkins in 2022 rally. Photo by @lataino

Adkins cited multiple reasons for the campaign’s failure – from receiving threats to dealing with heavy rain since the beginning of the year – but ultimately took full responsibility for not getting the required 21,000 signatures.

“It was just one thing after another”, Atkins told The Times. “But the bottom line is it was my failure and my choices. I let the community down, big time.”

De León, who has increased his presence at community events in the last few months, issued a statement Friday about the failed recall:

“My North Star has always been improving the quality of life for the people I represent. Through thick and thin, our community remains focused on the important battles at hand like homelessness, strengthening our local businesses, and protecting working families. Today’s outcome is proof that for my constituents, actions speak louder than words.”

De León is expected to seek reelection in 2024.