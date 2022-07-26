In celebration of its past, Boyle Heights will be hosting its first annual Nikkei Celebration on August 7th open to all in the community thanks to a collaboration between Community Partners and the Little Tokyo Historical Society.

The event, set to run from 3 – 8 p.m., will start with a parade at Saratoga on East 1st Street that ends at the restaurant Otomisan, the city’s oldest continuously operating Japanese restaurant that was listed as a historic-cultural monument by the city earlier this year. Various cultural performances, speakers and organization highlights are also set for the celebration.

A public ondo will open at 6 p.m., with Skid Row-kyo Mission‘s Little Tokyo Dance Club as its lead and Ryujin Taiko on a yagura scaffold. Interested participants can dance to a mix of traditional and modern pop songs.

Speakers set for the event include Counilmember Kevin de León, CEO & President of Boyle Heights Community Partners Vivian M. Escalante and Little Tokyo Historical Society President Michael Okamura. A full lineup of performers, speakers and booth participants is available in the following flyer provided by event organizers.

The gathering hopes to not only serve as a celebration of Nikkei (Japanese emigrants and their descendants) throughout Los Angeles, but also serve as an opportunity for community members to learn about the large Japanese community that once lived in Boyle Heights.