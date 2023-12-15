Hola Boyle Heights, it’s your community reporter Alex Medina here to share some happenings in and around the neighborhood that might get you out and about!

Support noticias por y para la comunidad

13 years. That’s how long the Beat has been around and we’re hoping to be here so we can keep bringing you the latest news and nurture the next generation of storytellers right here in Boyle Heights. We’re reaching out to you this season because we need your help! We are trying to raise $10,000 by the end of the year to keep doing the work we do for years to come.

Up until the end of the year, NewsMatch will match any monthly donation 12 times or double your one-time gift (up to $1,000). That means our goal can become $20,000 if we’re able to raise the money by December 31st. If you’re able, I encourage you to invest in news that’s for you, not for profit. Anything you can give is greatly appreciated!

Boyle Heights Beat staff and alumni during 2022 Holiday Celebration.

Happenings in the Heights

Friday, December 15

The Wellness Center (1200 N. State Street) is hosting a posada for the community from 4:30 – 7 pm this Friday. Full of giveaways, activities, entertainment, and resource booths, it’s sure to be a good time. Folks are encouraged to register ahead of time by calling (213) 784-9191.

Assemblymember Miguel Santiago is hosting his toy giveaway at Estrada Courts at the community’s Boys & Girls Club. (3232 Estrada Street). It runs from 4 – 6 pm. Each child can get one toy on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

For folks interested in poetry and supporting those in Gaza, Latinx with Plants (2208 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue) is hosting a fundraiser and poetry showcase featuring voices from the Chicano and Latinx communities. It will be an outdoor event, with doors opening at 8:30 pm and poetry readings up until 11 pm, so interested attendees are encouraged to dress for the cold weather. Entry is donation-based ($5+), though nobody will be turned away due to lack of funds.

Saturday, December 16

Since 1981, the nonprofit Miracle on First Street has hosted food and toy giveaway gatherings at the Hollenbeck Youth Center (2015 1st Street), giving Eastside families in need a helping hand during the holiday seasons. This year is no different with the organization’s 42nd Annual Toy Giveaway set to bring thousands of toys to hundreds of families in the neighborhood from 9 am through 1 pm Saturday. There’s always a long line out on 1st Street during the event, so it’s best to register in advance online and get there as early as possible.

If you’re in a giving mood yourself, Filthy Wax Sound is hosting a Toy Drive Music Showcase at the Boyle Heights Tavern (3035 Wabash Avenue) from noon through 6:30 pm. Featuring various DJs and bands from in and around the neighborhood, this free show is a great way to get out, give back, and maybe grab a drink or two. All donations will be gifted to the local nonprofit InnerCity Struggle, which will be hosting its giveaway in the coming weeks.

The Eastside Cafe (5469 Huntington Drive North) is hosting a weekend Mercado de Pueblo at its iconic spot in El Sereno. Set to run from 12 – 6 pm both Saturday and Sunday, the event is part of a larger effort to secure enough funds to purchase the building it currently inhabits. There will be lots of live music, food, and vendors throughout both days of the event. Entry is donation-based ($5+), though nobody will be turned away for lack of funds. Go out and have a blast knowing you’re helping out the organization’s goal of keeping its cooperative community-owned.

Latinx with Plants (2208 E. Cesar E. Chavez Avenue) is hosting another Cochinilla Market this weekend just in time for the holiday season. Shop small and support local artists, and small businesses with unique gifts anyone would enjoy. There will also be music, food, drinks and more – including plants of course – from noon through 5 pm, so make sure to stop by if you can.

Sunday, December 17

If you’ve been meaning to check out local coffee shop Picaresca’s new spot (3931 E. 4th Street), Sunday is the perfect time as the local business is hosting a holiday mercado from noon to 4 pm. Grab a nice cup of caffeine and explore a slew of vendors selling artisan goods.

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes (501 N. Main Street) is hosting “Mi Los Ángeles”, a Family Day celebration for little ones and their families to explore the history, art, and culture of the city. A highlight of the event is an immersive and interactive Son Jarocho performance with Los Cambalache, along with music from various other musicians and DJs and art workshops for all to enjoy. You’re also welcome to have your pick of two books written and signed by L.A. Times columnist Gustavo Arellano. The first 150 children to complete an activity guide at the event will also receive a signed copy of Vámonos a Los Ángeles. It’s clear that this event is truly about the city many of us love and cherish, and I encourage you to come if you want to learn more about its rich history. More information on the event, set to run from noon to 4 pm, is available online.

For folks out in Chinatown Sunday, MásForMore and Production Club are hosting their 4th Annual Toy Giveaway at the organization’s headquarters (1725 N. Naud Street) from 11 am – 4 pm. With 3,000 toys and a festive environment, it’s a great event for families in need of gifts this season. Toys will be sorted by age, and each guest will receive a book (in English, Spanish, or Simplified Chinese) from the organization’s trilingual staff.

¡Hasta luego Boyle Heights,

nos vemos en la calle!