A bilingual virtual voter engagement town hall is being held Thursday by Eastside organization InnerCity Struggle.

“Vivir, Luchar y Votar: A Virtual Voting Guide Experience” will bring together youth leaders, parent leaders, and community members and will feature live music by Tres Souls.

According to the organization, “voters will learn about the most important ballot initiatives impacting Eastside residents and how to ensure their vote counts during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Inner CityStruggle is actively campaigning in favor of Proposition 15, a statewide property tax overhaul meant to restore $12 billion annually in funding for California schools and community colleges.

The event is part of the organization’s on-going efforts to engage and activate more than 59,000 Eastside of Los Angeles voters in the November election.

The town hall is Thursday, September 24th, from 4 to 5:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. All attendees must RSVP here.