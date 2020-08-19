Esta página también disponible en: Español

Originally Published August 19, 2020

Suspended L.A. City Councilman José Huízar will be waiting a while for his corruption trial to start as a federal judge today ordered a new start date of June 22, 2021.

Huízar, 51, faces dozens of racketeering charges. He’s accused of running a criminal operation and enriching himself by using his powerful position as chairman of the council’s Planning and Land Use Management Committee, which can make or break development projects in the city.

Four people, including former councilman Mitch Englander, have pleaded guilty in connection to the case. In a hearing earlier this month, the judge also questioned whether Huízar qualifies for representation by the federal public defender’s office. He asked Huízar to provide more documentation about his financial situation.

Last week, City Council President Nury Martínez appointed a caretaker to oversee constituent services and other administrative work in Huízar’s district, CD14, which stretches from Eagle Rock to Downtown and Boyle Heights. Former State Senate leader Kevin de León won the seat in the March primary election. He will take office in October.

— LIBBY DENKMANN

