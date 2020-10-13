The hours-long burglary of a discount store on César Chávez Ave. was caught on surveillance video, as different groups of people kept coming back and taking items from the business.
Karen Sánchez-Urzúa posted photos of some of the apparent burglars on her Twitter account. The photos are taken from the surveillance video at the store she co-owns with her mother, Novedades Karen Outlet, in the 2600 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.
She told KABC-7 the burglary happened over several hours. First, at around 1 am on Saturday, two men fiddle with the lock. Moments later, three men break into the store. The owner said the men walked out with cash from the register, a gold rosary, and tool batteries.
A couple of hours later, a woman and two other men enter the store and remove some merchandise. Finally, at 4 a.m., two more men enter and take a power washer and air compressors.
“It’s just really heartbreaking seeing the footage of them just taking our stuff with no remorse,” Sánchez-Urzúa told the news outlet. She said she reported the burglary to the police.
She started a gofundme page and said she is using donated money to pay for additional security for the store.
