The hours-long burglary of a discount store on César Chávez Ave. was caught on surveillance video, as different groups of people kept coming back and taking items from the business.

Karen Sánchez-Urzúa posted photos of some of the apparent burglars on her Twitter account. The photos are taken from the surveillance video at the store she co-owns with her mother, Novedades Karen Outlet, in the 2600 block of East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.

My moms business got robbed last night in Boyle heights please retweet and share https://t.co/85eu1vnhNO pic.twitter.com/RIFtdBBT0i — Sam ✨please retweet✨ (@atsunderee) October 10, 2020

She told KABC-7 the burglary happened over several hours. First, at around 1 am on Saturday, two men fiddle with the lock. Moments later, three men break into the store. The owner said the men walked out with cash from the register, a gold rosary, and tool batteries.

A couple of hours later, a woman and two other men enter the store and remove some merchandise. Finally, at 4 a.m., two more men enter and take a power washer and air compressors.

“It’s just really heartbreaking seeing the footage of them just taking our stuff with no remorse,” Sánchez-Urzúa told the news outlet. She said she reported the burglary to the police.

She started a gofundme page and said she is using donated money to pay for additional security for the store.

