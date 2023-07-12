Authorities say a man was found shot dead on a sidewalk early Wednesday morning in Boyle Heights.

Police responded to the 500 block of Euclid Avenue following a pedestrian report of a body found on the sidewalk at around 5:50 am, according to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

First responders found the victim, identified only as a Latino male in his early 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

No additional information on the victim or a possible suspect was available at the time of this report. This is the 11th homicide reported in Boyle Heights in 2023.

