A 67-year-old Latina experiencing homelessness was fatally injured in a vehicle collision on January 16 in Boyle Heights.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department, the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Forest Avenue near its intersection with Fairmount Street at 8:58 PM.

The vehicle’s driver called Emergency Services to the scene after the collision. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.