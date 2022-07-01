A Saturday morning stabbing near Folsom and Soto streets left one man dead in what constitutes the tenth homicide reported in Boyle Heights this year.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a call at around 9:30 am to the 2400 Block of Folsom Street, about an injured male lying on the sidewalk. Police arrived to find the man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Authorities have not yet identified the victim, but have stated they believe the man to have been homeless.

Police said it was unknown if the stabbing was gang-related. No suspect has been identified and the homicide is currently under investigation, an LAPD spokesperson said.

Saturday’s stabbing elevates the total number of homicides reported in Boyle Heights this year to 10. It is the first fatal incident reported in the neighborhood since a June 12th shooting that left three men killed and four people injured.