A man believed to be unhoused was seriously wounded early Saturday morning in a shooting near the 10 Freeway offramp at Soto, the latest in a spate of violent attacks against the homeless population in Los Angeles.

Police say the victim, a Latino man in his 40s, was walking on the sidewalk on the 1800 block of Bridge Street shortly before 6 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to him. A suspect, described as a Latino male, got out of the vehicle and approached the victim with a handgun before shooting and fleeing.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, the victim was taken to a local hospital where he has remained in stable condition.

According to police data tracker Crosstown, violent attacks of people experiencing homelessness are on the rise in Los Angeles. Eighty-five people experiencing homelessness in LA were murdered in 2021, the highest yearly count ever recorded by LAPD, and as of early June there were 32 homicides of unhoused people reported in Los Angeles.

In Boyle Heights, two men believed to be unhoused have been killed in the last six weeks, both by stabbing: one on June 25 and another on July 19.