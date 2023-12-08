There’s just one month left until 2023 comes to a close, and that means the holiday festivities are in full swing out here on the Eastside. One such festivity is set for Sunday on 1st Street, from Boyle Avenue to Soto Street: the 7th Annual Boyle Heights Christmas Parade. Organized by the local Community Market, the festival brings dozens of different groups from folklórico dancers, mariachi singers and school bands to community organizations to provide a festive spectacle for onlookers to enjoy.

For organizer Tonie Juarez, the event has always been a special treat for members of the local community. “Every other neighborhood had an event like this, so I thought ‘why not Boyle Heights,’” Juarez said. “It’s great seeing people all excited, especially the little kids.” I had the chance to interview Juarez earlier in the year and I can tell you that it’s clear she cares deeply for the community. In that interview, she mentioned the parade’s Japanese origin.

“I live right next to two Japanese families and one of them that I spoke to told me about how there used to be a Christmas parade up until 1942, and that she would love to see it come back. That’s why I started organizing it,” she said. “The stories, the history and the community are what makes this place so special.”

This year’s parade grand marshal is Joe Diaz, a true icon in the community who has spent over two decades working for the Boyle Heights Tech Center giving back to the neighborhood any chance he gets. He’s made regular appearances at such festivities in the neighborhood, dressed up as the neighborhood’s Santa Claus. CD 14 candidate Genny Guerrero will also serve as a marshal during the festival.

I’ve been to the event many times over the years, and it’s truly something special you won’t want to miss out on. The parade starts at 3 pm, though the streets will be full of lots to do until 9 pm. Hope to see you there!

Get out and about on the Eastside

Friday, December 8th

This month’s Caminarte embraces transformation as 2023 comes to an end in hopes of change in the new year. Taking place outside of Espacio 1839 (1839 E. 1st Street) from 6 – 10 pm, this marketplace is perfect for folks looking for artisan goods to gift this season. This installment of the event is a collaboration with KaliArte, featuring an art show indoors with new work by different members of the local arts collective. Make sure to stop by for a fun night out on 1st.



LA County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis will be hosting a Winter Wonderland celebration at Saybrook Park (6250 Northside Drive) in East LA from 4 – 8 pm. The holiday-themed event will feature a toy giveaway, a photo booth with Santa, holiday arts and crafts, carnival rides, a resource fair and more. Toys will be distributed to children ages 0-17 on a first-come, first-served basis.



Our reporter Ricky Rodas covered last week’s Tree Lighting here in Boyle Heights, which is set to have its own rendition out in Lincoln Heights (3516 N. Broadway Street) Friday from 5 – 9 pm.

Councilmember Kevin de Leon dances onstage during Saturday’s Christmas Tree Lighting celebration. Photo by Ricky Rodas for Boyle Heights Beat

Saturday, December 9th

For artsy folks in the neighborhood, Self Help Graphics is hosting a family workshop at the East Los Angeles County Library (4837 E. 3d Street) from 1 through 2:30 pm. Join teaching artist Dalila Paola Mendez in celebrating World Soil Day and create your very own nopal christmas tree using paper and watercolor. The event is completely free, though space is limited, so interested attendees are encouraged to register on Eventbrite in advance.

Lou Costello Park (3141 E. Olympic Boulevard) is hosting a grand opening of its new playground. The ribbon cutting will take place right at 10 am and will feature a small celebration afterwards.

Latinx with Plants will be hosting a kitten adoption event at its shop (2208 E. Cesar Chavez Avenue) in collaboration with Little Tiger Rescue. The event will take place from 10 am through 4 pm, so you have plenty of time to stop by if you can add a little friend to your family. All pet-friendly plants at the shop will be sold at a discounted price throughout the day.

Out in Eagle Rock, the neighborhood is hosting its 2nd Annual Parol Festival in celebration of the local Filipino community. Taking place at Eagle Rock Plaza’s 2nd floor parking lot (2700 Colorado Boulevard) from 4 – 8 pm, the celebration will feature parol (star-shaped ornaments traditionally used during the Festival of Lights in the Philippines) craft making activities, live music, dancing and over 40 Filipino food and merch vendors. The event is also a collaboration with FilAM Arts, who are bringing multiple Filipino American artists to share their stories.

Sunday, December 10th

Out in El Sereno, Northeast Trees is hosting a gathering to assist in its creation of a micro forest at Ascot Hills. Such projects create a vibrant, densely-planted biodiverse “forest” in urban settings utilizing a variety of native tree and shrub species. The event will run from 9 am to noon at the park (4371 Multnomah Street). Interested participants are encouraged to bring a hat, sunscreen and water to stay hydrated throughout the morning.

As always, please let us know what you think of this newsletter and send us your events to include in future editions. Also, make sure to check out our website for the latest news happening in the neighborhood.