Hit-and-run collision leaves one man dead near Indiana and the 5 Freeway￼

Police say a man was killed in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night on South Indiana Street, on the border of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles.

The fatal accident was reported shortly after 8 pm on the Citizen app, which said it took place near the corner of Indiana and Dennison St. Video posted by the app actually shows the accident scene near Beswick St., just North of the popular La Indiana Tamales shop and South of the 5 Freeway.

The accident scene was handled by officers from the LAPD Central Traffic Division, which reported the fatality on Twitter.

The man killed has not been identified. According to Citizen, officers reported that an older-model black Jeep Cherokee fled southbound from the scene on South Indiana.

Tuesday’s was the second fatal hit-and-run accident reported in the area this month. A man was killed April 2 as he was crossing the intersection of Whittier Blvd. and Esperanza St.