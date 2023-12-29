College application season is underway and many Eastside high school seniors have already begun applying to different colleges nationwide. One of the biggest questions they ask themselves is: “How will I be able to afford the tuition and fees for college?”

Financial aid is one of the biggest factors when deciding which college to commit to and when applying, it can be a stressful and complex process.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and California Dream Act Application (CADAA) are changing for the first time in 40 years. While agencies hope to make the process more streamlined, many students and counselors worry that the changes and later application could have negative effects on student’s aid packages.

This year the FAFSA is opening on December 31, with the priority deadline pushed back to April 2. In the past, the application opened on October 1st with a March 2 deadline. The CADAA will also open this month but will keep the original March 2, 2024 deadline.

Posted notices regarding financial aid and transfer processes at ELAC’s Student Services center. Photos by Andrew Lopez for Boyle Heights Beat

In the past, the complexity of both the FAFSA and CADAA had students submitting incomplete applications. Of the many changes happening to the FAFSA, applicants will now only need to answer 36 questions instead of 100.

New changes can affect students with absent parents, undocumented students, and students with siblings in college. Selective service is no longer a question, undocumented parents can now sign electronically and federal tax information can be transferred directly from the IRS to the application. Consent and approval for the transfer of federal tax information are required to be eligible for federal student aid.

Matthew Moore, a manager of post-secondary systems with Unite LA, helps students navigate through the financial aid process and says the new changes will be something to adapt to.

“With these new financial aid updates, there’s going to be a learning curve,” said Moore. “It’s always worrisome because college counselors are not tax preparers.”

For many students from underserved communities, aid can make the difference between going to college or not.

Valeria Macias, a sophomore at the University of Southern California, said the amount of aid she received for her first semester was not enough to cover her basic needs. “Attending a school that charges $90,000 sometimes feels like the institution does not care about the financial hardships it causes, ” she said.

Macias had to advocate for herself which led USC to increase her aid and allow her to attend. “Being a first-generation student makes it so much harder for you to find a voice in higher education. It is very intimidating but it’s the only way people will listen to you,” she said.

Students with exceptional financial needs could also be eligible for a Federal Pell Grant, which, unlike a loan, does not have to be repaid. This grant will also be changing its application process.

Eligibility is going to be linked to the family size and the federal poverty level. Former incarcerated students will also be eligible for Pell Grants.

The Director of Financial Aid for East Los Angeles Community College, Lindy Fong, says even the staff needs to learn the new requirements and benefits of the new applications.

“We have workshops for the staff first, so for the month of December, that’s what we started doing, ” said Fong. “Then in January, besides providing workshops to students, we also will be providing workshops with our Student Service Division, for staff that go out to high schools so they will have the information to assist the high school students too.”

“Ensuring that all students complete the FAFSA or CADAA is particularly impactful for students in underserved communities.” Catalina Cifuentes, California Student Aid Commission

Undocumented students do not qualify for federal aid, so state aid is their only option. The CADAA has been a difficult process for the applicants. According to The California Student Aid Commission (CSAC) report, Renewing The Dream, obstacles for undocumented students begin in high school with a lack of information and distrust of government institutions.

For California State University, Long Beach, graduate Yazmin Nuñez the Dream Act application was overwhelming. “It asks for a lot of personal information, not only for myself but also, I need my family to help me and their tax documents in order, ” she said.

The uncertainty and lack of aid available to undocumented students means many have to figure out ways to pay for their higher education.

“I already knew my package was going to be a lot different than my other classmates because of my status,” said Nuñez. “[For] that reason, I had taken it upon myself to apply to as many scholarships as I could.”

CSAC is addressing some of these issues by updating its application. The notable changes to the CADAA are the integration of the AB 540 Affidavit and the simplification of the parental signature process. Formerly, this was a separate process where the parent or guardian had to use a PIN, but now it will be embedded into the original application submission.

This Fall, the Student Aid Commission launched an “All-In for FAFSA/CA Dream Act” campaign to promote and encourage high school students to submit their aid applications.

“Ensuring that all students complete the FAFSA or CADAA is particularly impactful for students in underserved communities. Our All-In for FAFSA/CA Dream Act campaign opens doors of opportunity by helping students and their families make informed decisions” said Catalina Cifuentes, chair of the California Student Aid Commission in a press release.

With all these changes counselors will have to adapt to support students when applying for financial aid. Garfield High School college counselor Melissa Arias says she doesn’t mind the challenge of learning something new to help her students.

“I think it’s important that as counselors, we become familiar with the latest updates so that we can inform our students well. Every case will be different,” said Arias.