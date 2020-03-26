Esta página también disponible en: Español

The Promesa Boyle Heights collective and its Immigrants’ Rights Network have published a guide to resources available in Boyle Heights during the coronavirus emergency.



The free Boyle Heights Covid-19 Preparedness Resources Guide was published in English- and Spanish-language versions and both can be downloaded here.



According to the publishers, the guide is intended to:

Answer frequently asked questions

Provide a list of free local resources for families and the Boyle Heights community

Provide basic Know Your Rights Information

Among topics covered in the 13-page guide, there is information on free food resources and free learning services for students, mental and other health services available and information about the 2020 Census. A good portion to the guide is devoted to the rights of immigrants, tenants and workers.



Promesa Boyle Heights warns that the guide is not comprehensive and advises residents to stay informed and learn what is happening with schools and other institutions through trusted news sources or directly from the school district and federal, state, county and city official pages:



Suggested links:



Los Angeles Unified School District: https://www.lausd.net



Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/



County of Los Angeles Public Health Department: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov



City of Los Angeles updates: https://corona-virus.la

