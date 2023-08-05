Los Angeles band Ozomatli will headline Saturday’s Bridgefest at the Sixth Street Viaduct, where city officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for an $82 million park and green space to be constructed under the structure.

Hosted by the Los Angeles River Artists and Business Association (LARABA) and the Arts District Community Council LA (ADCCLA), the festival runs from 1 to 9 p.m. Besides musical performances, the free event will include family friendly activities such as a mini soccer field, historic car show and jumpers. There will be food vendors and a beer garden for adults.

Entrance to the event is available at 6th Street and Mateo Street from 1pm until 9pm, Mission Road and 6th Street from 1pm until 9pm, and Whittier Blvd and Boyle Avenue from 1pm to 6pm. A free shuttle will be provided leaving from Mariachi Plaza every 15 minutes beginning at 12:45pm and shuttling people to Whittier and Boyle until 5:30pm. From 5:30 pm until 9:15pm, the shuttle will go from Mariachi Plaza to Mission Road and 6th Street.

City Councilmember Kevin de León will share the groundbreaking ceremony with city officials and representatives from LARABA and ADCCLA along with Proyecto Pastoral and the Boyle Heights Technology Youth Center. The official ceremony is set to take place at 3 p.m. on the festival’s main stage, at 2189 Whittier Blvd. (near the Boyle Ave. entrance in Boyle Heghts).

Officially known as PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements), the new open space under the bridge will cover a total of 12 acres, with seven acres on the Boyle Heights side and five acres on the Arts District side.

City officials expect the project to be completed in two-and-a-half years.