Gómez in tight race to represent 34th District in Congress; Santiago returned to Assembly in 53rd

Gómez in tight race to represent 34th District in Congress; Santiago returned to Assembly in 53rd

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (left) and Congressman Jimmy Gomez during campaign. Photos from Twitter

The congressman representing Boyle Heights at the federal level remained in one of the tighter area races in Tuesday’s elections, voting results showed on Friday*.

In the race for the 34th congressional district, incumbent Jimmy Gómez had a slight lead of 52.83% over fellow Democrat David Kim, who showed 47.17 of the votes counted. Total number of votes counted were 88,388 for Gómez and 78,910 for Kim.

The results are very different in the neighboring 40th district, which includes East Los Angeles, where Democratic incumbent Lucille Roybal-Allard has an impressive 73.03% lead (102,060 votes) over Republican challenger C Antonio Delgado, with 26.97% (35,822).

At the state level, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago appears to have held onto his 53rd district seat, with a 56.58% lead (51,196 votes) over fellow Democrat Godfrey Santos Plata, who had 43.42% (39,285).

In the neighboring 5ist district, which includes East Los Angeles and a portion of Boyle Heights, Democrat Wendy Carrillo ran unopposed. The Boyle Heights native received 103,580 votes or 100%.

At the county level, District Attorney Jackie Lacey was unable to overcome the lead held by her challenger and conceded the race to George Gascón. The former police officer and San Francisco DA had a 53.72% lead, or 1,655,481 votes, over Lacey, with 46.28% or 1,426,459 votes.

*Numbers available were updated on Nov. 5 at 4:21 pm. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office is expected to offer a new update by the end of day on Friday.

This post will be updated as new numbers are made available.

OUR MISSION TO KEEP THE EASTSIDE COMMUNITY INFORMED IS EVEN MORE VITAL NOW, DURING THIS CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY. PLEASE HELP US CONTINUE OUR MISSION OF PROVIDING VITAL INFORMATION BY MAKING A DONATION IF YOU CAN.









