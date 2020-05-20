Actors Annie González and Joseph Julián Sori in a scene from Season 1, Episode 2 of 'Gentefied'. Photo by Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX

A virtual table reading of a script from “Gentefied” this Wednesday will celebrate the renewal of the popular Netflix series and raise awareness about a Boyle Heights service organization that’s addressing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on low-income families in the neighborhood.

The streaming service announced this week that it would stream eight new episodes in Season 2 of the series set in Boyle Heights and centered on several members of a Mexican-American family. Producers say the series is spoken in “Spanglish.”

A Twitter post with the announcement said the series’ cast would reunite for a “table read” that will stream live on the streaming service’s NetflixIsAJoke YouTube channel. The 5 pm reading will be hosted by comedian George López and “benefit” Proyecto Pastoral, the community-based organization out of Dolores Mission Church that runs the Guadalupe homeless shelters for men and women in Boyle Heights.

It wasn’t clear if the reading is intended as a fundraiser for Proyecto Pastoral or if the non profit group is featured in any of the Season 2 episodes of “Gentefied.” On its own Twitter account, Proyecto Pastoral said the reading would benefit its COVID-19 Solidarity Fund.

Based on a 2017 web series of the same name, “Gentefied” was created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez. The half-hour dramedy, which premiered on Netflix in February, stars Karrie Martin, Joseph Julián Soria, Carlos Santos and Joaquín Cosío.

Neflix has not said when Season 2 of “Gentefied” will begin streaming.

