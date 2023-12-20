Authorities say a man was wounded in a shooting late Monday night in Boyle Heights.

Hollenbeck Division officers responded to an Arco gas station at the corner of Whittier and Lorena (3401 Whittier Blvd.) shortly after 11 pm following a report of gunfire in the area, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD.

The victim, identified only as a man, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the spokesperson, the victim had been driving in the area when someone shot at his truck. The victim was taken to a local hospital following the incident, though his condition was unknown.

No additional information on the victim or a possible suspect was available at the time of the report.