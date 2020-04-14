In an effort to address the financial difficulties faced by low-income families during the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a program to assist those in need with a no-fee “Angeleno Card.”

Los Angeles city residents with a total household income falling below the federal poverty line before the pandemic and who face an income reduction of at least 50% as a result of the crisis are able to apply to this no-fee debit card regardless of citizenship status.

“Applicants will not be asked anything about their immigration status,” the mayor said in his daily coronavirus address Monday night. “We are all Angelenos.”

The Angeleno Cards will come with a balance of either $700, $1,100 or $1,500 in relation to household size and total income. The monies for this support effort are provided through the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and Accelerator for America in partnership with Mastercard’s City Possible program. The campaign expects to give out $10 million in emergency funds.

Applications for these prepaid debit cards must be filled out Tuesday through Thursday between 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. at hcidla.lacity.org or by calling (213) 252-3040. Staff members from the Mayor’s office have said they are trying to fix the website, which was down for maintenance Tuesday amidst early reports of online crashes.

Several people posting on the Boyle Heights Beat Facebook page on Tuesday reported difficulty with the website, saying they could not complete the application.

Applicants need to provide documentation proving eligibility, including proof of residence within the city of Los Angeles, a household income below the federal poverty line, and financial hardship resulting from the pandemic. Final decisions on recipients will be determined on a random drawing of all qualified applicants who meet the deadline.