Authorities say a man was fatally shot late Thursday night near Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights.

Police responded to reports of gunfire near the intersection of E 4th and S Cummings Streets just before midnight on June 15, according to a spokesperson from the LAPD.

Police found the victim, later identified as 30-year-old Jaime Clara by the LA Coroner’s Office, inflicted with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

No information on a possible suspect is currently available, though police believe the shooting was gang-related. This is the eighth homicide reported in Boyle Heights.