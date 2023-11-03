LAPD officers responded to a shooting at the 2400 block of Emery Street at 2:43 a.m. Thursday. Officers found a 36-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to LAPD Officer J. Chavez.

The fire department declared the victim dead at the scene.



The shooting suspects were described as two Hispanic males and were reported to have fled in a vehicle after the incident.

Chavez said that LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide is handling the investigation and it is unknown if the incident is gang related or if the victim was experiencing homelessness, according to the officer.

The killing is the fourth in Boyle Heights over the last 30 days, and 22nd of 2023.