Inclusive Action for the City has partnered with CSUN to bring zero-cost tax assistance to Boyle Heights in an effort to support low-income Angelenos this season.

Trained volunteers from the CSUN VITA Clinic are now available weekly through April 15th to help any individual with a household income of $60k or less prepare and file federal and state income taxes.

In-person support is available Mondays from 3-7 PM and Saturdays from 12-4 PM in Inclusive Action’s office at 2900 East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue. Appointments can be made online or by calling (818) 677-3600. Additional support sites in Southern California are also available.

Ranked the largest free tax preparation clinic in California in 2021, CSUN’s Vita Program has helped service thousands of low-income residents in the San Fernando Valley and surrounding area since 1970.