In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting a free shoe giveaway as part of its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day.

The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César E. Chávez Avenue. Three hundred pairs of Converse shoes available in sizes 5-12 will be handed out on a first come, first served basis from noon until 3 p.m. while supplies last, up to two per household.

This charitable event was inspired by the work of the late Soraya Medina, whose work included championing for La Tierra de La Culebra Park in Highland Park, where she alongside others planted a large oak tree. In late 2020, the BHAC released a special radio broadcast in memory of Medina who passed on December 12th of that same year.