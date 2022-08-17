Free groceries, diapers, rapid tests and more to be handed out Thursday in East LA

Groceries, diapers, COVID-19 rapid tests and more will be handed out at a free distribution event on Thursday, August 18 in hopes to support struggling families on the Eastside.

Thursday’s event will be held at 10 a.m. until supplies last at the Community Resource Center at 4801 Whittier Blvd. A total of 100 bags of groceries and 100 packages of diapers will be distributed at the event thanks to a collaboration between the nonprofits God’s Pantry and Baby2Baby.

Other services set for the event include blood pressure screenings through Garfield Health Center as well as Alzheimer’s support services through the Keck School of Medicine. Information on school choice and educational resources will also be provided through LAUSD.