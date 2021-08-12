Esta página también disponible en: Español

A free COVID testing site at the East LA Weingart YMCA in Boyle Heights will continue operations only on Thursdays through Sept. 2.

No appointments are necessary for the tests, offered from 10 am to 4 pm, in front of the Boyle Heights facilities at 2900 Whittier Blvd. No insurance or ID is required, and the free tests are given regardless of immigration status.

Test results are available within 48 hours, by text or email.

The pop up site set up in July by the nonprofit CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort), which offered tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays, was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 5.

With a current rise in COVID cases related to the delta variant, authorities say that testing continues to be an important tool to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While appointments are not necessary, those able to sign up online can do so by clicking on this link.