The Precinct with the Golden Arm, the third and final entry in author Dennis Broe’s Mystery Trilogy, brings detective Harry Palmer to the neighborhood of Boyle Heights.

Broe, the series author, will be hosting a free event and conversation on the book this Sunday, May 21 from 2-4 pm at the Floricanto Center for the Performing Arts in Boyle Heights. The Center is located in La Casa del Mexicano at 2900 Calle Pedro Infante.

Palmer, the series protagonist, is an ex-homicide detective turned private investigator who finds himself in the LA neighborhood at the start of a heroin epidemic in the city. Exploring pharmaceutical company and police corruption in Boyle Heights throughout the late 40s and early 50s, the book hopes to shine a light on the public and private sector’s role in the crisis.

Doors for the event open at 1:30 pm, and books from the author will be available for purchase for $15 via cash or PayPal.